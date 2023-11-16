Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Applied Materials worth $639,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

AMAT stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

