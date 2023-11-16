Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $486,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.