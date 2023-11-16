Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,368 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Micron Technology worth $393,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,390 shares of company stock worth $8,709,053 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

