Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Crown Castle worth $593,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

CCI opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

