Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,571,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $369,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

