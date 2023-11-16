Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,942 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $416,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 97.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novartis by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Novartis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.80 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

