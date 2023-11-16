Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Charles Schwab worth $408,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

