Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,202,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $557,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $159.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

