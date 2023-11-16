Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
