Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.