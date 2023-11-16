Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

