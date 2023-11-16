Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

