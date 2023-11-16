Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

