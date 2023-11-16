Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $332.24 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average is $326.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

