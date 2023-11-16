Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $460.49 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.31 and a 200-day moving average of $453.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

