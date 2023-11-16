Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $679.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $606.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

