Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $915,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 283,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,647. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

