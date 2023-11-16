Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062,104. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

