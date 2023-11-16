Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $251.58 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.