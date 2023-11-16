Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

