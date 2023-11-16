Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CHE opened at $578.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.08. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

