Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.59–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.