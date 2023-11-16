Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Chubb worth $424,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 139,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,972,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 62,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

