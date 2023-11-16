Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

