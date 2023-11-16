Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.