Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-$3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.80 billion-$55.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.76 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.87-3.93 EPS.

CSCO stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.18.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

