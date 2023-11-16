Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

