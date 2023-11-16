Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $88,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $454.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.