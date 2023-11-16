Citigroup Inc. Has $59.98 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $59,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $195.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average is $228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

