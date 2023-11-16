Citigroup Inc. Has $63.50 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $187.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $230.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.