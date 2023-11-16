Citigroup Inc. Has $65.74 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,948 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $65,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,103,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.