Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $69,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

