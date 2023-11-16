Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,264 shares of company stock worth $31,208,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

