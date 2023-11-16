Citigroup Inc. Sells 61,508 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $64,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.