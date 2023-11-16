Citigroup Inc. Sells 792,334 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $81,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.15 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

