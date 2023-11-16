Citigroup Inc. Sells 91,343 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $77,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $549.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.