Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $60,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.95. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

