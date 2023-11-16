Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells $75,141,931.05 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 4,340,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $75,141,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

