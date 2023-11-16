CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
CNB Financial Price Performance
Shares of CCNE stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $440.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNB Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNB Financial by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 32.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
