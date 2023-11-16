CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $440.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CNB Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNB Financial by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 32.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCNE

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.