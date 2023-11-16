CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Announces Earnings Results

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.0 %
NASDAQ CNSP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.
Insider Activity at CNS Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Christopher Downs acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
