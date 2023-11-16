CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Announces Earnings Results

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at CNS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher Downs acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.