Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.02

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$45.02 and last traded at C$45.05, with a volume of 7543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
