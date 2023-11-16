Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

