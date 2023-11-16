Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 92 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,057.02 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

