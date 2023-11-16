Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of Endava worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,047 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 197.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

