Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,329 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 114,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

