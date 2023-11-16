Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.