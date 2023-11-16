Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 3 0 2.33 Comstock Resources 1 6 2 0 2.11

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 8.10% 21.81% 8.74% Comstock Resources 30.01% 17.11% 6.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares TotalEnergies and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $228.13 billion 0.72 $20.53 billion $7.84 8.59 Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.87 $1.14 billion $2.24 5.08

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TotalEnergies pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comstock Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

