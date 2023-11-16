Comparing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF)

Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Prime Realty Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.2% of Japan Prime Realty Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 7.50% 3.21% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.97 $40.64 million $0.33 26.88

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Japan Prime Realty Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units. With the subsequently implemented public offerings and other capital raising measures by JPR, the number of investment units issued and outstanding totals 997,178 units as of the end of the 43rd fiscal period (June 30, 2023). JPR has assigned the asset management of its portfolio to Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. (TRIM), through which JPR aims to maximize unitholder value by efficiently managing the portfolio primarily comprising office properties and retail properties.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

