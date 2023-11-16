Comparing Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renalytix and Fortrea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $3.40 million 8.47 -$45.61 million ($0.55) -1.07 Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortrea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renalytix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fortrea 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renalytix and Fortrea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Renalytix presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 746.02%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Renalytix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Fortrea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,340.20% -317.73% -119.98% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renalytix beats Fortrea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix Plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; and Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

