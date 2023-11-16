Comparing Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.19 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.27 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Leo Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. II beats Sonic Foundry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

